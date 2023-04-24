China Grove resident named Food Lion Fresh@Home Deli/Bakery Manager of the Year

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Food Lion has announced that local China Grove resident Michele Amundson has been named 2023′s Fresh@Home Deli/Bakery Manager of the Year.

Amundson (Store # 2228) joined Food Lion in 2012 as a part-time cake decorator. Since then, she’s held several retail positions and was promoted to Deli Manager in 2020. She was selected for this honor out of all Deli/Bakery Managers across the 1,100+ Food Lion locations.

“Michele is an amazing Deli/Bakery Manager,” said Scott Libbey, Vice President, Central Division, Food Lion. “She leads her associates with care and her department with a passion for driving sales and serving her community. She takes great pride in her department, her store and her associates.”

Learning that she was being recognized for a banner-wide recognition was an honor for Michele. “It was definitely surprising,” said Michele. “I wasn’t expecting it at all. I try to maintain a fresh, clean, reliable Deli/Bakery experience. I never want to let my store manager or [Food Lion shoppers] down.”

