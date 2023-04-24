PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Child shot at Burbank Drive home in north Charlotte, police say

Police said the house was targeted. The crime scene was a block long and many bullet casings were seen.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A child was struck by a bullet during an overnight shooting in north Charlotte, police said.

According to authorities, a little girl under the age of 10 was shot on Burbank Drive just after 1 a.m. Monday. That’s off Lasalle Street near Beatties Ford Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said someone fired into the house and one of the bullets hit the girl inside.

Medic took her to the hospital. According to police, the child is in stable condition.

CMPD officials said the house was likely targeted. The crime scene was a block long and many bullet casings were seen.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

