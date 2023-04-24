PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police searching for teen last seen 5 months ago

Cesia Sarahy Enamorado Matheu
Cesia Sarahy Enamorado Matheu(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Nov. 28, 2022.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating Cesia Sarahy Enamorado Matheu.

“Cesia was last seen leaving her home in the 1800 block of Jeffrey Brian Drive on November 28, 2022. Cesia is a 17-year-old Hispanic female. She is 5′2″ tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes,” according to police.

Anyone with information about Cesia Sarahy Enamorado Matheu’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance responds to the scene of a deck collapse at a rental cabin in West Jefferson in...
Ashe Co. rescue crews respond to deck collapse; multiple injuries reported
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
An American Airlines flight had to return to the gate after mechanical problems
Video shows plane on fire, returning to gate at Charlotte airport
A tree was uprooted after a confirmed tornado touched down Saturday morning in Iredell County.
EF-0 tornado touched down in Iredell County over the weekend, NWS says
No arrests had been made.
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at North Carolina park party

Latest News

The incident happened off Rogers Lake Road on Sunday.
Shooting incident under investigation in Kannapolis
Thousands of dollars have been raised.
Fundraiser looks to pay off school lunch debt in Iredell County
A bullet struck a window at a home on Burbank Drive in north Charlotte. An 8-year-old girl...
8-year-old in serious condition after north Charlotte shooting
8-year-old in serious condition after north Charlotte shooting