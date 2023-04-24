Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police searching for teen last seen 5 months ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Nov. 28, 2022.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating Cesia Sarahy Enamorado Matheu.

“Cesia was last seen leaving her home in the 1800 block of Jeffrey Brian Drive on November 28, 2022. Cesia is a 17-year-old Hispanic female. She is 5′2″ tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes,” according to police.

Anyone with information about Cesia Sarahy Enamorado Matheu’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/

