African American Faith Alliance for Educational Advancement is raising concerns about CMS search for a new superintendent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People in the Charlotte community are heavily focused on the search for a new CMS superintendent.

Last Friday the board of education started interviews for the candidates that will stretch into this week.

On Monday, the African American Faith Alliance for Educational Advancement (AAFAEA) is calling out CMS for what it claims is a flaw in the selection process.

AAFAEA is concerned about the criteria the board of education is using to find a new superintendent.

Despite a leadership profile the board approved, the group said academic achievement is not a high enough focus in this search.

Now: The African American Faith Alliance for Educational Advancement holding a press briefing on CMS search for a new superintendent. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/W5eYu5yqNk — Lowell Rose (@LowellRoseNews) April 24, 2023

Dr. Jordan Boyd, the Co-Chair of African American Faith Alliance for Educational Advancement said, “We cannot miss this opportunity to hire the right person. This is no time to play politics, we need the right superintendent at this moment in time.”

The African American Faith Alliance for Educational Advancement claims CMS is not prioritizing academic achievement high enough in the search for a new superintendent.

“We’re concerned with children, and we’re concerned with closing the achievement gap for both black and brown students, compared to their white counterparts and raising the academic achievement for all students,” said Dr. Glencie Rhedrick, a member of AAFAEA.

The group wants CMS to start the search over with their recommendations in mind. The AAFAEA also wants the CMS bond request to be put on hold until there’s a superintendent, school board elections are over, and when the economy improves.

Charles Jeter, CMS executive director for government affairs, policy, and board services said these are already priorities in the selection process, pointing to the superintendent leadership profile approved by the board.

“We agree with them, we want this to be about student outcomes and that’s why the board put it as their top priority, it’s the only item that’s listed more than once,” said Jeter.

AAFAEA is also concerned about the selection process happening in private, a process CMS cites according to NC state law.

[[Search for new CMS superintendent is happening in secret. Is that legal?]]

Dr. Boyd said, “There is a degree to which the board needs to do its work, but I do think board members need to be open to being responsive to questions the community has about the process.”

Jeter added, “We are not allowed by law to release applicate names, it’s prohibited by law, and so those who want us to release information, and I’m not suggesting they do, but others in the community who might, we’re not going to violate state law.”

WBTV asked the African American Faith Alliance for Educational Advancement about the qualities they’re looking for in a superintendent.

“It has to be someone with a proven track record in raising test scores and academic performance. CMS has been struggling even before the pandemic in this area and of course, during the pandemic, those numbers tanked even more. We have to be able to improve student outcomes and student achievement,” said Dr. Ricky Woods, a member of AAFAEA.

As for the search for a new CMS superintendent, there are six semi-finalists for superintendent.

The board of education will meet this Friday to narrow down the finalist before another interview round starts.

According to CMS, the board of education will present a new superintendent to the community on May 9th.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.