8-year-old in serious condition after north Charlotte shooting

Police said the house was targeted. The crime scene was a block long and many bullet casings were seen.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are looking for the person who opened fire at a north Charlotte home overnight, injuring a young child.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at a home on Burbank Drive just after 1 a.m. Monday. An 8-year-old girl who was inside at the time was hit by gunfire.

Burbank Drive is off Lasalle Street near Beatties Ford Road.

When Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrived, they found several bullet casings in the street and that young girl who had been shot while in her home.

Medic took the child to the hospital, where she is currently in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Investigators said it was a drive-by shooting and the home was targeted. They added other people were inside at the time, but only the 8-year-old girl was shot and injured.

Officers spent several hours in the neighborhood talking to witnesses and collecting evidence. They’re asking people in the area to check their security video and let them know if they notice anything suspicious.

CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler says his department has grown frustrated with the continued gun violence happening throughout the city.

“There’s not an acceptable amount of gun violence; there’s not an acceptable amount of violence,” CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler said. “I think the frustration we have is probably similar to the frustration that you and your viewers and your listeners and everybody in any neighborhood feels. Nobody wants this violence in their neighborhood. Nobody who lives and works in Charlotte wants violence in our city. That’s why we have to make sure we’re all pulling together. This isn’t a my problem versus your problem; this is an our problem.”

Police are still looking for the shooter and asking people with any information to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

