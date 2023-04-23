Unseasonably cool temps moving in ahead of Wednesday’s rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend wraps up cooler but gorgeous with lots of sunshine. Most of next week looks on track to be unseasonably cool with the chances for rain returning by Wednesday.

Today : Mostly sunny, cooler

Monday : Mostly sunny, pleasant

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

High pressure will begin to build in from the west today making for a beautiful sunshine-filled day. Sunday’s highs will only climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

On Monday, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tuesday looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

7 day precipitation chances (First Alert Weather)

Wednesday is our next First Alert Weather Day for rain. An upper-level disturbance moving out of the central Plains will bring widespread rainfall into our area; highs on Wednesday will be unseasonably cool in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday and Friday also look unsettled with more chances for scattered showers with highs in the 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.