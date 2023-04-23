PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Unseasonably cool temps moving in ahead of Wednesday’s rain

Sunday’s highs will only reach the upper-60s and lower-70s.
Today's outlook
Today's outlook(First Alert Weather)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend wraps up cooler but gorgeous with lots of sunshine. Most of next week looks on track to be unseasonably cool with the chances for rain returning by Wednesday.

  • Today: Mostly sunny, cooler
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

High pressure will begin to build in from the west today making for a beautiful sunshine-filled day. Sunday’s highs will only climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

On Monday, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tuesday looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

7 day precipitation chances
7 day precipitation chances(First Alert Weather)

Wednesday is our next First Alert Weather Day for rain. An upper-level disturbance moving out of the central Plains will bring widespread rainfall into our area; highs on Wednesday will be unseasonably cool in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday and Friday also look unsettled with more chances for scattered showers with highs in the 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

This weekend wraps up cooler but gorgeous with lots of sunshine. Most of next week looks on...
