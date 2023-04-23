PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Troopers: 1 killed, 1 hurt in Fort Mill motorcycle crash

The crash happened on Sutton Road.
One person was killed and another injured in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Fort...
One person was killed and another injured in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Fort Mill, S.C.(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another injured in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Fort Mill, S.C.

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:05 a.m. at Sutton Road near Market Street.

Troopers say that a Harley Davidson was headed north on Sutton Road when it spilled onto the road.

A Jeep also headed north hit the motorcycle’s passenger.

The passenger of the motorcycle was killed and its driver was injured.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American Airlines flight had to return to the gate after mechanical problems
Video shows plane on fire, returning to gate at Charlotte airport
Two women were killed and four others were hurt after two vans collided in Caldwell County.
2 women killed, 4 juveniles hurt after head-on collision in Caldwell County
The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.
2 new crayfish species discovered off NC mountains
Al Conklin: The strongest storms are now pushing east of Charlotte, moving from east...
FIRST ALERT: All active tornado warnings now expired
An ambulance responds to the scene of a deck collapse at a rental cabin in West Jefferson in...
Ashe Co. rescue crews responding to deck collapse; multiple injuries reported

Latest News

Trailer containing racing wheelchairs stolen from Charlotte nonprofit organization
Micheal Mitchke, 57, was found inside a burning camper in August, 2022.
8 months later, family of murdered Rowan County man still seeking answers
An overnight wreck left three people, including a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer, injured...
CMPD officer among 3 hurt in southwest Charlotte crash
An ambulance responds to the scene of a deck collapse at a rental cabin in West Jefferson in...
Ashe Co. rescue crews responding to deck collapse; multiple injuries reported