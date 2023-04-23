Troopers: 1 killed, 1 hurt in Fort Mill motorcycle crash

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another injured in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Fort Mill, S.C.

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:05 a.m. at Sutton Road near Market Street.

Troopers say that a Harley Davidson was headed north on Sutton Road when it spilled onto the road.

A Jeep also headed north hit the motorcycle’s passenger.

The passenger of the motorcycle was killed and its driver was injured.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

