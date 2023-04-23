Police respond to reported robbery at Carolina Place Mall, confirm no shots fired
Officers said nobody was injured in the incident.
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police were called to Carolina Place Mall on Sunday afternoon regarding an armed robbery call.
According to the Pineville Police Department, a “potential strong-armed robbery” is being investigated.
The reported robbery happened at a jewelry store in the mall.
Police said no injuries were reported, and confirmed that no shots were fired.
Authorities do not yet have a suspect in the case.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Related: Carolina Place Mall introduces firearm-detecting dog as new security measure
Watch continuous live news coverage below:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.