Police respond to reported robbery at Carolina Place Mall, confirm no shots fired

Officers said nobody was injured in the incident.
Pineville Police were called out to a reported robbery at a jewelry store inside Carolina Place Mall on Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police were called to Carolina Place Mall on Sunday afternoon regarding an armed robbery call.

According to the Pineville Police Department, a “potential strong-armed robbery” is being investigated.

The reported robbery happened at a jewelry store in the mall.

Police said no injuries were reported, and confirmed that no shots were fired.

Authorities do not yet have a suspect in the case.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Carolina Place Mall introduces firearm-detecting dog as new security measure

