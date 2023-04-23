Police respond to reported robbery at Carolina Place Mall, confirm no shots fired

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police were called to Carolina Place Mall on Sunday afternoon regarding an armed robbery call.

According to the Pineville Police Department, a “potential strong-armed robbery” is being investigated.

The reported robbery happened at a jewelry store in the mall.

Police said no injuries were reported, and confirmed that no shots were fired.

Authorities do not yet have a suspect in the case.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Carolina Place Mall introduces firearm-detecting dog as new security measure

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.