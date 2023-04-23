PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

NBCUniversal CEO Shell ousted over ‘inappropriate conduct’

FILE - Jeff Shell poses for a picture at the 2014 LA's Promise Gala, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014,...
FILE - Jeff Shell poses for a picture at the 2014 LA's Promise Gala, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014, in Universal City, Calif. Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal, is departing the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct, Comcast announced Sunday, April 23, 2023.(Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal, is departing the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct, Comcast announced Sunday.

In a brief statement, Shell said Sunday would be his last day after what he called “an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.”

“I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege,” Shell said.

Shell has led NBCUniversal since 2020. He has been with the company since 2004.

Comcast made no mention of who will succeed Shell.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American Airlines flight had to return to the gate after mechanical problems
Video shows plane on fire, returning to gate at Charlotte airport
Two women were killed and four others were hurt after two vans collided in Caldwell County.
2 women killed, 4 juveniles hurt after head-on collision in Caldwell County
An ambulance responds to the scene of a deck collapse at a rental cabin in West Jefferson in...
Ashe Co. rescue crews responding to deck collapse; multiple injuries reported
The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.
2 new crayfish species discovered off NC mountains
Al Conklin: The strongest storms are now pushing east of Charlotte, moving from east...
FIRST ALERT: All active tornado warnings now expired

Latest News

Trailer containing racing wheelchairs stolen from Charlotte nonprofit organization
The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Mooresville on Saturday.
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Iredell County, Lake Norman area
A dragon catches on fire during Disneyland's "Fantasmic" show. (@LEARNTHISBIZ, TMX, CNN,...
Caught on camera: Dragon bursts into flames during popular Disneyland show
A jogger in Columbus, Ohio, took video of the plane on fire after he says he heard a loud,...
Bird strike sparks plane engine fire shortly after takeoff