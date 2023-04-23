‘He’s game’: Charlotte 49ers create special moment at spring game for leukemia patient

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte 49ers fans got their first look at the new faces on the football team heading into 2023 at the team’s annual Green vs. White spring game.

There was one new face in particular who has made a huge impact on the team during spring practice.

During Saturday’s spring game at Jerry Richardson Stadium, a special substitute came in to attempt a two-point conversion after the Green team scored a touchdown.

His name is David Tyson, who is currently going through chemotherapy while battling leukemia.

Charlotte named him this season’s ‘Team Impact Kid,’ and he’s been a constant presence at practice during the spring.

Saturday night, Tyson got to check into the game and run in a two-point try before halftime. Once he crossed the goal line, both teams swarmed the end zone and hoisted him up on their shoulders.

“He’s game, he’s been at every practice,” head coach Biff Poggi said after the game. “Whatever we’re giving David Tyson, he is giving us much more. So I’m very happy about him.”

Charlotte begins the 2023 season on Sept. 2 when the 49ers host South Carolina State.

Related: ‘It makes me feel very special’: Indian Land baseball team manager takes field for first time

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.