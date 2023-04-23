Green tops White 16-15 in Charlotte’s first spring game under Biff Poggi

Charlotte, N.C. -- James Foster’s five-yard pass to Reggie Givhan III with 2:49 left to play capped a 16-point rally as TEAM MILLER/GREEN came back for a 16-15 victory in the 49ers first Spring Game under head coach Biff Poggi in front of an estimated crowd of 5,250.

“Love it. I’m really happy about the turnout,” said Poggi afterwards. “The people I’m meeting are fantastic. We can’t wait for South Carolina State to come here and have it packed to the rafters.”

Quarterback Jalon Jones led two touchdown drives in the first quarter for TEAM OSBORN/WHITE to give White a 15-0 lead. On the first drive, Shadrick Byrd rushed for 30 yards and Jones hit wideout Jack Hestera for a 20-yard pick up and tight end Colin Weber for a 10-yard gain as WHITE pushed inside the 10. Byrd capped the drive with a one-yard TD.

On White’s second possession, Byrd again rushed for 60 yards and Hestera took an end around 13 yards for the second TD.

Jones was 3-of-4 passing for 38 yards and rushed for another 14 yards on the two drives.

”I thought (Jones) was outstanding and I thought (Foster) played great,” Poggi said. “(Jones) is dynamic. He was a showstopper today. He’s going to give people trouble.”

Green answered late in the first half thanks in large part to a 66-yard rush by Hahsaun Wilson. Xavier Williams completed all three of his passes on the drive and Wilson’s run carried Green into the red zone. Williams found Fresh Walters in the endzone on a 12-yard pass to give Green its first TD.

Team Impact kid David Tyson, who served as honorary captain for the game, was called onto the field and ran in a two-point conversion – one point of which was given to each team – to make it 15-7 at the half.

In the second half, which used a running clock, Green struck on its first drive with a 33-yard field goal to cut the lead to 15-10. Green QB James Foster was 4-of-6 passing for 67 yards on the drive.

After forcing a stop on fourth down, Green took over at their own 45 in the fourth quarter. Foster rushed for 10 yards on fourth and 10 to keep the drive alive and then found running back Micah Bell for 23 yards to push to the White 22. Facing a second fourth down, Foster connected with CC Fish for nine yards and a first down at the 10-yard line. After a pair of rushes to the five, Foster rolled to his right and found Givhan for what proved to be the winning touchdown with 2:49 left to play.

”I’m really pleased with the kids,” Poggi said. “Loved how we ran the ball, loved how the defense stiffened up in the red zone. Loved the physicality. We saw some of our marquee players do some unbelievable things. Really, really happy about that.”

Byrd had a 28-yard rush to start the ensuing drive but his next three carries netted only eight yards, leaving a fourth-and-two. QB Carson Black was brought down short of the line to gain on a one-yard carry by Reid Williford to end the game.

”We have a lot of work to do,” Poggi added “We only had them for 15 practices. We have so much more install going in. We’ve got a lot to do. Need to keep getting more physical, keep getting tougher, keep stopping the run, keep running the ball.”

Charlotte opens up the 2023 season at home September 2 against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

