CMPD officer among 3 hurt in southwest Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overnight wreck left three people, including a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer, injured in southwest Charlotte Saturday.

The crash happened on South Tryon Street at Billy Graham Parkway, according to CMPD.

Medic confirmed two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and CMPD confirmed the officer had minor injuries.

The outbound lanes of South Tryon Street were closed while crews worked to clean up the scene.

More details will be released when they’re available.

Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today. Watch the latest broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.