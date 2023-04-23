PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD officer among 3 hurt in southwest Charlotte crash

Two people were seriously injured, according to Medic.
An overnight wreck left three people, including a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer, injured...
An overnight wreck left three people, including a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer, injured in southwest Charlotte Saturday.(Alex Urquiza/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overnight wreck left three people, including a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer, injured in southwest Charlotte Saturday.

The crash happened on South Tryon Street at Billy Graham Parkway, according to CMPD.

Medic confirmed two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and CMPD confirmed the officer had minor injuries.

The outbound lanes of South Tryon Street were closed while crews worked to clean up the scene.

More details will be released when they’re available.

Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today. Watch the latest broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American Airlines flight had to return to the gate after mechanical problems
Video shows plane on fire, returning to gate at Charlotte airport
Two women were killed and four others were hurt after two vans collided in Caldwell County.
2 women killed, 4 juveniles hurt after head-on collision in Caldwell County
The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.
2 new crayfish species discovered off NC mountains
Al Conklin: The strongest storms are now pushing east of Charlotte, moving from east...
FIRST ALERT: All active tornado warnings now expired
A 27-year-old woman died Friday after jumping off a boat into Lake James.
Woman dies after jumping into Burke County lake, suffering asthma attack

Latest News

An ambulance responds to the scene of a deck collapse at a rental cabin in West Jefferson in...
Ashe Co. rescue crews responding to deck collapse; multiple injuries reported
Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Roads closed because of Croatan National Forest fire
Metro City Celebrity Classic basketball game played at Johnson C. Smith University
Metro City Celebrity Classic basketball game played at Johnson C. Smith University
Trailer containing racing wheelchairs stolen from Charlotte nonprofit organization