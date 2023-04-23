PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Ashe Co. rescue crews responding to deck collapse; multiple injuries reported

Incident happened at a rental cabin near West Jefferson
An ambulance responds to the scene of a deck collapse at a rental cabin in West Jefferson in...
An ambulance responds to the scene of a deck collapse at a rental cabin in West Jefferson in Ashe County.(Nick Ochsner)
By Nick Ochsner
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. (WBTV) - Ashe County rescue crews responded to a deck that collapsed near West Jefferson Saturday night.

The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. at a rental cabin in the Big Tree subdivision.

At least four ambulances were seen leaving with emergency lights on but WBTV could not immediately confirm the number of people injured. Initial crews on scene referred to the situation as a mass casualty incident.

Multiple sources tell WBTV that helicopters were flown in to transport some of those injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WBTV.Com for the latest information as it becomes available.

