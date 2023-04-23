8 months later, family of murdered Rowan County man still seeking answers

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Eight months after he was found dead inside a burning camper in Rowan County, the family of Michael Mitchke is still looking for answers, and so are investigators.

“Today is eight months,” Mitchke’s family posted on social media. “I don’t know how that much time has gone by. Some moments it feels like we’re only days out from my dad’s murder and other moments it feels like it’s been so long since I’ve seen him, hugged him, heard him laugh, or heard him sing.”

Michael Mitchke, 57, was found dead inside his burning camper on St. Peter’s Church Road on August 21, 2022.

“That shock was horrifying,” said friend Kara Widener. “It was so sad that somebody that you know lose their life that way.”

Widener knew Mitchke from when they went to church together in Concord about 15 years ago.

“He really wanted kids to experience the love for God and for Jesus that he had, and he really wanted to share that with them and that made him special,” Widener said.

Widener says Mitchke served in pastoral roles, was a church volunteer, husband, father, and grandfather.

“Having to hear updates or wait to see how a lead may pan out is so hard emotionally. We want some closure to this,” Mitchke’s family posted. “We are constantly trying to figure out how and why this happened to him. Having him ripped out of our lives so violently is such a different kind of grief and sorrow. If you know anything about his death, took pictures on their road that night, or saw anything out of the ordinary, please come forward so we can have a small amount of peace and closure.”

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and Mitchke’s family have come together to offer rewards totaling $20,000 for information leading to an arrest for whoever is responsible for the homicide.

Rowan Co. Sheriff Travis Allen is hopeful that someone will come forward with information.

“We feel somebody knows,” Allen said. “We feel that maybe the suspect has been talking or somebody knows about that and we hope that by making people aware that we’re requesting some assistance on these investigations from the public will spur some more leads to the case.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711 or Det. Kevin Holshouser at 704-216-8702.

