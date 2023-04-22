PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Woman dies after jumping into Burke County lake, suffering asthma attack

The woman jumped into Lake James on Friday.
A 27-year-old woman died Friday after jumping off a boat into Lake James.
A 27-year-old woman died Friday after jumping off a boat into Lake James.(MGN Online / pxhere)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman died after suffering an asthma attack and suddenly going unconscious after jumping into a Burke County lake on Friday.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the woman jumped off a boat into Lake James near the Canal Bridge Boat Access before suffering the attack.

When witnesses noticed she was struggling to breathe, the woman’s fiancé, gave her an inhaler while she was still in the water. After using it, her condition worsened and she went unconscious.

People on the boat worked to get her back onto the deck and get the boat to shore.

A passerby saw the incident happening and called 911.

Deputies helped guide the vessel back to the boat access area and began giving the woman CPR.

First responders worked for 30 minutes to save the woman’s life, but were unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office has launched a death investigation and ordered an autopsy.

Officials identified the woman as 27-year-old Hannah Maria Walker.

Two of Walker’s children, aged five years and five weeks old, and a friend were onboard when the incident happened.

