PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Trailer containing racing wheelchairs stolen from Charlotte nonprofit organization

Five ‘chariots’ belonging to Speed For Need were stolen on Thursday.
Five Speed For Need chariots inside a trailer were stolen from a stolen from a storage lot this...
Five Speed For Need chariots inside a trailer were stolen from a stolen from a storage lot this week.(Kevin Young on Twitter)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-based nonprofit is searching for a trailer carrying racing wheelchairs after it was stolen from a storage lot earlier this week.

Speed For Need uses the wheelchairs to help riders with special needs participate in fitness events, such as 5Ks, 10Ks and marathons.

On Saturday morning, when it was discovered that the trailer was missing, a group of sarcoma survivors were supposed to participate in the Sarcoma Stomp 5K in Charlotte. Because the chairs were stolen, they were unable to race.

Speed For Need’s executive director said security footage showed the trailer was stolen from the fenced-in lot around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, after being parked on Wednesday.

According to the organization’s website, it has ran with nearly 300 participants in more than 80 races since its inception in 2017.

Anyone who spots the wheelchairs should contact Speed For Need on social media.

Related: Over $27K in camera equipment stolen from NASCAR driving school

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American Airlines flight had to return to the gate after mechanical problems
Video shows plane on fire, returning to gate at Charlotte airport
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
A 10th-grade boy from A.L. Brown High School was hit and killed by a train on Friday morning.
Police: Student hit, killed by train in Kannapolis on way to class
WBTV
‘It was just crazy’: 6-year-old among three shot during Gaston County shooting spree
Two vehicles were involved in a deadly crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in northeast...
1 killed, 1 injured in 2-car crash on I-485 in northeast Charlotte

Latest News

Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Croatan National Forest fire remains at 35,000 acres
A 27-year-old woman died Friday after jumping off a boat into Lake James.
Woman dies after jumping into Burke County lake, suffering asthma attack
A Lincoln County home was badly damaged after its roof caught fire on Saturday morning.
Lincoln County home badly damaged after fire in retirement community
North Charlotte home, multiple vehicles destroyed in fire, no injuries reported