Trailer containing racing wheelchairs stolen from Charlotte nonprofit organization

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-based nonprofit is searching for a trailer carrying racing wheelchairs after it was stolen from a storage lot earlier this week.

Speed For Need uses the wheelchairs to help riders with special needs participate in fitness events, such as 5Ks, 10Ks and marathons.

🚨: our trailer w/ 5 wheelchairs was confirmed as stolen. Somehow, would love to recover the 5 chariots inside so we can keep helping people get to the finish line.



Msg us if you see these racing chairs on the side of the road near Cotswold / Oakhurst in Charlotte. 🙏🏻RT♾️ https://t.co/tupy8BnBXP pic.twitter.com/Pt2rGrkg5u — SPEED FOR NEED (@F3SPEEDFORNEED) April 22, 2023

On Saturday morning, when it was discovered that the trailer was missing, a group of sarcoma survivors were supposed to participate in the Sarcoma Stomp 5K in Charlotte. Because the chairs were stolen, they were unable to race.

Speed For Need’s executive director said security footage showed the trailer was stolen from the fenced-in lot around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, after being parked on Wednesday.

According to the organization’s website, it has ran with nearly 300 participants in more than 80 races since its inception in 2017.

Anyone who spots the wheelchairs should contact Speed For Need on social media.

