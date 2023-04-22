PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sunshine returns Sunday as temperatures cool down into next week

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
A cold front moving through the Carolinas will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are on our way to clearing out and drying out as the last of the showers and storms comes to an end. Some cooler, drier air will settle across the Carolinas behind the cold front making for a pleasant end to the weekend. Most of next week looks on track to be unseasonably cool with the chances for rain returning by Wednesday.

  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

A cold front will continue to move through our area this evening, ushering in below-normal temperatures for the next few days.

Rain chances over the next week
Rain chances over the next week(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows ranging from upper 30s in the mountains to lower 40s in Charlotte.

High pressure will begin to build in from the west on Sunday making for a gorgeous sunshine filled day. Sunday’s highs will only climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

On Monday, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday is our next First Alert Weather Day for rain. An upper-level disturbance moving out of the central Plains will bring widespread rainfall into our area; highs on Wednesday will be unseasonably cool in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday and Friday also look unsettled with more chances for scattered showers with highs in the 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American Airlines flight had to return to the gate after mechanical problems
Video shows plane on fire, returning to gate at Charlotte airport
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
WBTV
‘It was just crazy’: 6-year-old among three shot during Gaston County shooting spree
A 10th-grade boy from A.L. Brown High School was hit and killed by a train on Friday morning.
Police: Student hit, killed by train in Kannapolis on way to class
Two vehicles were involved in a deadly crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in northeast...
1 killed, 1 injured in 2-car crash on I-485 in northeast Charlotte

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day in place for scattered showers, chance for storms Saturday
Al Conklin: The strongest storms are now pushing east of Charlotte, moving from east...
FIRST ALERT: All active tornado warnings now expired
.
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day: Expect more rain! Possible storms
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day: Expect more rain! Possible storms
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day: Expect more rain! Possible storms