North Charlotte home, multiple vehicles destroyed in fire, no injuries reported

The fire happened on Fox Thorne Drive late Friday night.
A home and multiple vehicles were destroyed in a north Charlotte house fire.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A home and multiple vehicles in north Charlotte were destroyed in a fire late Friday night.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened in the 4500 block of Fox Thorne Drive, which is in the Fox Chase subdivision, just off Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

Firefighters were able to control the fire in 23 minutes.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

A WBTV crew spotted multiple vehicles severely damaged by the fire.

Officials have not yet released the cause of the fire. An investigation in underway.

