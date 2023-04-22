PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man found trapped in machine at agricultural company, coroner says

Man found trapped in machine
Man found trapped in machine
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after he was found trapped in a machine on Friday.

The coroner said they were called to 2570 Trelleborg Drive, Trelleborg Wheels, at 9 p.m. after a man was found.

According to the company’s website, Trelleborg Wheel Systems is a global supplier of tires and wheels for agricultural and forestry machines, material handling, construction vehicles, motorcycles and other specialty segments.

The coroner identified the man as 37-year-old Christopher Crawford.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) were also called and are investigating this case, according to the coroner.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American Airlines flight had to return to the gate after mechanical problems
Video shows plane on fire, returning to gate at Charlotte airport
Two women were killed and four others were hurt after two vans collided in Caldwell County.
2 women killed, 4 juveniles hurt after head-on collision in Caldwell County
The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.
2 new crayfish species discovered off NC mountains
An ambulance responds to the scene of a deck collapse at a rental cabin in West Jefferson in...
Ashe Co. rescue crews respond to deck collapse; multiple injuries reported
Al Conklin: The strongest storms are now pushing east of Charlotte, moving from east...
FIRST ALERT: All active tornado warnings now expired

Latest News

Trailer containing racing wheelchairs stolen from Charlotte nonprofit organization
Carolina Place Mall
Police respond to reported robbery at Carolina Place Mall, confirm no shots fired
An overnight wreck left three people, including a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer, injured...
CMPD officer among 3 hurt in southwest Charlotte crash
Charlotte 49ers create special moment at spring game for leukemia patient
Police respond to reported robbery at Carolina Place Mall, confirm no shots fired