Man found trapped in machine at agricultural company, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after he was found trapped in a machine on Friday.

The coroner said they were called to 2570 Trelleborg Drive, Trelleborg Wheels, at 9 p.m. after a man was found.

According to the company’s website, Trelleborg Wheel Systems is a global supplier of tires and wheels for agricultural and forestry machines, material handling, construction vehicles, motorcycles and other specialty segments.

The coroner identified the man as 37-year-old Christopher Crawford.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) were also called and are investigating this case, according to the coroner.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

