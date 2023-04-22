PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Lincoln County home badly damaged after fire in retirement community

The fire happened in the Trilogy Lake Norman neighborhood on Saturday morning.
A Lincoln County home was badly damaged after its roof caught fire on Saturday morning.
A Lincoln County home was badly damaged after its roof caught fire on Saturday morning.(Dawn Lang)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A home was badly damaged in a Lincoln County retirement community on Saturday morning, firefighters confirmed.

According to the Denver Fire Department, firefighters responded to the home on Looking Glass Trail, which is in the Trilogy Lake Norman neighborhood, around 7:30 a.m.

Photos showed smoke and flames billowing from the roof of the home.

Firefighters said they do not believe anyone was hurt.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released, but the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

The fire happened during a period in which strong thunderstorms moved through the area.

