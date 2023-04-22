PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day in place for scattered showers, chance for storms Saturday

A cold front moving through the Carolinas will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a morning of strong to severe thunderstorms, we will have to deal with more scattered showers through the early afternoon. Later this evening we will see gradual clearing and some cooler drier air settling in for the second half of the weekend.

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, much cooler.

A cold front moving through the Carolinas today will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. With the showers and storms, temperatures will only climb into the lower 70s.

Saturday afternoon Futurecast
Saturday afternoon Futurecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

For the late afternoon and the balance of the weekend cooler, drier air will move into the area giving us some pleasant conditions. Expect mostly clear skies for tonight with lows in the upper 30s in the mountains and lower 40s in Charlotte.

High pressure will begin to build in from the west on Sunday providing us with mostly sunny and cooler conditions.

Sunday’s highs will only climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

On Monday, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tuesday looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday is our next First Alert Weather Day for rain. An upper-level disturbance moving out of the central Plains will bring widespread rainfall into our area; highs on Wednesday will be unseasonably cool in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday and Friday also look unsettled with more chances for scattered showers with highs in the 60s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

