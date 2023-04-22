PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
FIRST ALERT: All active tornado warnings now expired

Al Conklin: The strongest storms are now pushing east of Charlotte, moving from east...
Al Conklin: The strongest storms are now pushing east of Charlotte, moving from east Mecklenburg, western Cabarrus, and central Rowan counties.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT
North Carolina (WBTV) - From WBTV’s Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin: The strongest storms are now pushing east of Charlotte, moving from east Mecklenburg, western Cabarrus, and central Rowan counties.

All active tornado warnings have expired at this time. A few stronger storms east of Charlotte, pushing east away from the WBTV viewing area over the next 30 minutes.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day: Expect more rain! Possible storms
