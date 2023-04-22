FIRST ALERT: All active tornado warnings now expired
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
North Carolina (WBTV) - From WBTV’s Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin: The strongest storms are now pushing east of Charlotte, moving from east Mecklenburg, western Cabarrus, and central Rowan counties.
All active tornado warnings have expired at this time. A few stronger storms east of Charlotte, pushing east away from the WBTV viewing area over the next 30 minutes.
