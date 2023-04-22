2 women killed, 4 juveniles hurt after head-on collision in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Caldwell County on Friday afternoon.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the crash happened at approximately 4 p.m. on Highway 64 near Beecher Anderson Road, close to Gamewell Park.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Astro van was traveling west on Highway 64 and crossed the center line, hitting an Oldsmobile Silhouette minivan head on.

Officials said the driver of the Astro, identified as 41-year-old Deanna Lynn Ross, was taken to a local hospital where she died due to her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Silhouette, 29-year-old Reyna Mendoza, was also taken to the hospital and died due to injuries sustained in the crash. Four juveniles inside Mendoza’s vehicle were hurt and taken to hospitals in the area.

Troopers said the highway was closed for more than an hour while authorities conducted an on-scene investigation.

Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

