PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

WBTV wins best ‘Reporter’ and ‘News Team’ in 2023 Charlotte BOB Awards

Charlotte Magazine just announced the winners of the 2023 BOB Awards: The Best of the Best in...
Charlotte Magazine just announced the winners of the 2023 BOB Awards: The Best of the Best in Charlotte.(WBTV)
By Matthew Chandler
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The people of Charlotte have spoken! Charlotte Magazine just announced the winners of the 2023 BOB Awards: The Best of the Best in Charlotte.

Each year, local editors and voters choose the winners of standouts in the Charlotte community from the best places to eat and explore to the best local news team. (And several winners from all categories in between!)

» Watch live WBTV News and First Alert Weather

WBTV News is proud to have won in two of this year’s categories for voters’ choice. According to Charlotte Magazine, people in the community voted for who they thought was the best of the best in the Queen City in a poll conducted from January to February 2023. You can read the full list of winners here.

WBTV News Anchor Molly Grantham won for best “Reporter.”

The WBTV News team overall won for “Local TV News Team.”

Congrats!

WBTV News Anchor Molly Grantham won for best “Reporter" in Charlotte Magazine's Best of the...
WBTV News Anchor Molly Grantham won for best “Reporter" in Charlotte Magazine's Best of the Best Awards.(WBTV)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV
‘It was just crazy’: 6-year-old among three shot during Gaston County shooting spree
Carowinds is planning a series of events to celebrate its 50th season.
Carowinds implements new chaperone policy for 15 years old and under
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
TikTok challenge that claimed teen’s life should be talked about, Charlotte mother says
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Robert Louis Singletary
Man accused of shooting 3 in Gaston County turns himself in to Florida authorities

Latest News

Robert Louis Singletary
‘I had jumped for joy’: Family relieved after Gaston County shooting suspect arrested
Christie Louise Jones, 50, faces a new charge.
Woman accused of trying to burn down ex-boyfriend’s house now charged with attempted murder
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' superintendent search committee plans to hold a series of secret...
Search for new CMS superintendent is happening in secret. Is that legal?
The fire was reported on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell last December.
District Attorney says SBI investigation shows law enforcement acted properly in officer-involved deadly shooting in December