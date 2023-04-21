WBTV wins best ‘Reporter’ and ‘News Team’ in 2023 Charlotte BOB Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The people of Charlotte have spoken! Charlotte Magazine just announced the winners of the 2023 BOB Awards: The Best of the Best in Charlotte.

Each year, local editors and voters choose the winners of standouts in the Charlotte community from the best places to eat and explore to the best local news team. (And several winners from all categories in between!)

WBTV News is proud to have won in two of this year’s categories for voters’ choice. According to Charlotte Magazine, people in the community voted for who they thought was the best of the best in the Queen City in a poll conducted from January to February 2023. You can read the full list of winners here.

WBTV News Anchor Molly Grantham won for best “Reporter.”

The WBTV News team overall won for “Local TV News Team.”

Congrats!

