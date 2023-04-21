Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day: Expect more rain! Possible storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will wrap up with some warm and dry weather, but we have some rain on the way for Saturday and a cool down for Sunday. Next week starts out dry but a few disturbances will keep conditions unsettled through the middle and the end of the week.

• Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking showers and thunderstorms

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, much cooler.

We are still on track to get a cold front moving through the Carolinas on Saturday. This front will likely bring some showers and thunderstorms into the area during the first half of the day. The afternoon and the balance of the weekend continue to look dry and cooler. Tonight will be another quiet night with increasing clouds. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

On Saturday, expect showers and thunderstorms mainly through midday. We’ll see gradual clearing for the remainder of the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s. By Sunday, high pressure will begin to build in from the west providing mostly sunny and cooler conditions.

Sunday’s highs will only climb into the lower 70s. On Monday, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There will be a slight chance for some isolated showers on Tuesday otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Cooler temperatures will remain in the forecast for Wednesday and next Thursday along with the chances for widespread rainfall; expect highs in the 60s.

Elissia Wilson

