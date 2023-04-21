Police searching for man accused of shooting 2 people in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for an attempted murder suspect after the man allegedly shot two people in west Charlotte earlier this month.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), two victims were found with gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of Remount Road, near Watson Drive, on April 9.

Investigators identified 29-year-old Dominique Gantt as a suspect in the case and issued warrants for his arrest.

Authorities are seeking to charge him with attempted murder, discharging a weapon within city limits and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Gantt is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Police said he goes by “Domo Beezy.”

An investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

