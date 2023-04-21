PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police searching for man accused of shooting 2 people in west Charlotte

Dominique Gantt is accused of wounding two people on Remount Road on April 9.
Dominique Gantt
Dominique Gantt(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for an attempted murder suspect after the man allegedly shot two people in west Charlotte earlier this month.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), two victims were found with gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of Remount Road, near Watson Drive, on April 9.

Investigators identified 29-year-old Dominique Gantt as a suspect in the case and issued warrants for his arrest.

Authorities are seeking to charge him with attempted murder, discharging a weapon within city limits and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Gantt is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Police said he goes by “Domo Beezy.”

An investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Related: One person shot in west Charlotte on New Year’s Eve, Medic says

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV
‘It was just crazy’: 6-year-old among three shot during Gaston County shooting spree
Carowinds is planning a series of events to celebrate its 50th season.
Carowinds implements new chaperone policy for 15 years old and under
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
TikTok challenge that claimed teen’s life should be talked about, Charlotte mother says
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Robert Louis Singletary
Man accused of shooting 3 in Gaston County turns himself in to Florida authorities

Latest News

Decomposing, dead bat found in food donation bin at Charlotte high school
An American Airlines flight had to return to the gate after mechanical problems
Video shows plane on fire, returning to gate at Charlotte airport
Video shows plane on fire, returning to gate at Charlotte airport
Students who attended were Berta Vidal Carnero, Finn Boettcher, Kyle Holmes, Zac Smith, Maria...
Catawba College Psychology faculty and students attend annual meeting