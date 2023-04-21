One more sunny, dry day before rain returns Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Our nice stretch of weather continues for one more day before the rain returns.

It’s going to be high and dry for Friday, with most neighborhoods starting out in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will reach about 84 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for early morning and afternoon rain, but it’s not going to be a washout.

