PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Oh brother! Police say man used his brother’s name to conceal fact that he had outstanding warrants

Luther Alan Stanley, 45, of Advance, faces a long list of charges.
Luther Alan Stanley, 45, of Advance, faces a long list of charges.(Spencer Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Spencer say a man they arrested gave them his brother’s name in order to conceal the fact that he was wanted on other charges.

According to a press release, Spencer officers arrested a man who said he was Robert Douglas Stanley of Mocksville. He was arrested on Tuesday after leading officers on a brief foot pursuit following an attempted theft at Food Lion.

Unfortunately for Stanley, the press release said, Detective Honeycutt uncovered that Stanley had engaged in a mini crime spree before choosing to run from law enforcement.

Stanley was found to be in possession of a stolen motor vehicle out of Davidson County, possess heroin, possess marijuana, possess drug paraphernalia, possess stolen property/credit cards, and also was found to have committed both larceny and various financial crimes on camera.

But the story changed on Thursday when police made an important discovery: the man they arrested wasn’t Robert Douglas Stanley, but his brother, Luther.

On Thursday Morning, after additional investigation, it was uncovered that Stanley had used his brothers name during his initial arrest. Stanley was positively identified as Luther Alan Stanley of Advance NC.

Luther Alan Stanley, 45, was a fugitive from justice after escaping from Davidson County Deputies in March, 2023, investigators said. Stanley was served with the additional warrant from Davidson County and charged with an additional count of felony identity theft by Detective Honeycutt for using his own brother’s information.

Luther Stanley is now in the Rowan Co. Detention Center being held under a bond of $91,000. He is charged with: flight/escape, larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses, multiple counts of resisting police, misdemeanor larceny, identity theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, drug possession, obtaining property by false pretenses, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV
‘It was just crazy’: 6-year-old among three shot during Gaston County shooting spree
Carowinds is planning a series of events to celebrate its 50th season.
Carowinds implements new chaperone policy for 15 years old and under
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
TikTok challenge that claimed teen’s life should be talked about, Charlotte mother says
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Robert Louis Singletary
Man accused of shooting 3 in Gaston County turns himself in to Florida authorities

Latest News

Students who attended were Berta Vidal Carnero, Finn Boettcher, Kyle Holmes, Zac Smith, Maria...
Catawba College Psychology faculty and students attend annual meeting
Accessory Dwelling Unit
Affordable housing in your backyard, ‘in-law suites’ could become more common in NC
WBTV Investigates: Keeping Your Kids Safe At School
Is what’s being done to keep your kids safe at school enough? Experts say no.
A man died following a crash in Ashe County on April 15, troopers say.
Man dies days after crash on Deep Ford Road in Ashe Co.