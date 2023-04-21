Oh brother! Police say man used his brother’s name to conceal fact that he had outstanding warrants

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Spencer say a man they arrested gave them his brother’s name in order to conceal the fact that he was wanted on other charges.

According to a press release, Spencer officers arrested a man who said he was Robert Douglas Stanley of Mocksville. He was arrested on Tuesday after leading officers on a brief foot pursuit following an attempted theft at Food Lion.

Unfortunately for Stanley, the press release said, Detective Honeycutt uncovered that Stanley had engaged in a mini crime spree before choosing to run from law enforcement.

Stanley was found to be in possession of a stolen motor vehicle out of Davidson County, possess heroin, possess marijuana, possess drug paraphernalia, possess stolen property/credit cards, and also was found to have committed both larceny and various financial crimes on camera.

But the story changed on Thursday when police made an important discovery: the man they arrested wasn’t Robert Douglas Stanley, but his brother, Luther.

On Thursday Morning, after additional investigation, it was uncovered that Stanley had used his brothers name during his initial arrest. Stanley was positively identified as Luther Alan Stanley of Advance NC.

Luther Alan Stanley, 45, was a fugitive from justice after escaping from Davidson County Deputies in March, 2023, investigators said. Stanley was served with the additional warrant from Davidson County and charged with an additional count of felony identity theft by Detective Honeycutt for using his own brother’s information.

Luther Stanley is now in the Rowan Co. Detention Center being held under a bond of $91,000. He is charged with: flight/escape, larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses, multiple counts of resisting police, misdemeanor larceny, identity theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, drug possession, obtaining property by false pretenses, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

