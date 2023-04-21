Officials investigating infant’s death in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials are investigating an infant’s death in Lancaster County on Thursday evening.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, officials were called to a Lancaster hospital just before 4 p.m. on Thursday regarding the death of a child.

The coroner’s office, along with Lancaster Police and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED), is investigating the infant’s death.

It is unclear how the baby died or if anyone is responsible.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

