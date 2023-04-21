PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officials investigating infant’s death in Lancaster County

Authorities were called to MUSC-Lancaster on Thursday afternoon.
Authorities are investigating the death of an infant in Lancaster County.
Authorities are investigating the death of an infant in Lancaster County.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials are investigating an infant’s death in Lancaster County on Thursday evening.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, officials were called to a Lancaster hospital just before 4 p.m. on Thursday regarding the death of a child.

The coroner’s office, along with Lancaster Police and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED), is investigating the infant’s death.

It is unclear how the baby died or if anyone is responsible.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

