Meet aqua kid Gus who loves the water

Gus is a sweet kid who loves the outdoors and everything that comes with it.
Hargus, who prefers to be called Gus, is a straight-A student in the fifth grade.
By Skye Adair
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Gus's favorite sports are soccer and football, but he loves water activities such as playing in the lake, going fishing and swimming.

Gus’s favorite sports are soccer and football, but he loves water activities such as playing in the lake, going fishing and swimming.

He is an affectionate and sweet young man who loves animals and hopes to be a big brother one day, helping his little brother with homework or anything else he may need.

“My biggest dream is for Hargus to be adopted by the time he turns 12,” Taylor Burris, a child advocate, said.

Gus would truly be a blessing to any family.

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at (888) 365-FAMILY or go to their website.

