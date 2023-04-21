Man dies days after crash on Deep Ford Road in Ashe Co.

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has died days after a single-vehicle crash in Ashe County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Deep Ford Road near Old Highway 16 on April 15.

Troopers said Kenneth Cecil Johnson, 40, of Lansing, was heading west on Deep Ford Road when the 2007 Chevrolet Colorado he was driving crossed the center line, drove off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail.

Johnson was taken by medical helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center, where he died from his injuries on Thursday, April 20, according to the highway patrol.

Authorities said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from the Chevy Colorado.

