‘It makes me feel very special’: Indian Land baseball team manager takes field for first time

A dream came true Thursday night for an important member of a local middle school baseball team.

Nearing the end of his second year as the team’s manager, Kiefer Katsoulis has been a constant source of energy for the Indian Land Warriors.

“I just wanted to hang out with new people, that way I wouldn’t just be at home when I come back from school every day,” he said of his experience. “That way I could do something every day.”

Kiefer was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at five years old, forever changing his life.

In the years since, he’s never let his disability stop him, and on Thursday night, his team did something special for him.

He was a part of the team’s pregame ceremony for eighth-graders, but once the game started, he was given an even bigger surprise. Kiefer took the field with his team for the first pitch, officially playing in a middle school baseball game for the first time.

It was a moment that won’t show up in the stat sheet, but meant the world to the voice of the team.

“It makes me feel very special and that people care about me,” he said.

Kiefer’s debut in the field lasted just one pitch, but his impact will be felt long after he leaves for high school this fall.

“People get lost in wins and losses,” Warriors coach Matthew Taylor said. “We’re trying to create young men with good character and contribute to society in a positive way. That’s what we do, that’s what Kiefer does, and he makes sure that’s part of our program.”

Kiefer said his favorite part of being team manager is encouraging the Warriors when they’re behind. In Thursday’s game, they fell behind 4-0 in the first inning, but fueled by his energy in the dugout, they came back to win by a final score of 16-6.

