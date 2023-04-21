PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘I had jumped for joy’: Family relieved after Gaston County shooting suspect arrested

Police said Robert Singletary turned himself in after shooting three people.
Alleged shooter Robert Louis Singletary turned himself in on Thursday afternoon.
By Ron Lee
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A family said they can finally get some sleep after being terrified a gunman would come back after a shooting erupted in their neighborhood Tuesday night.

Suspect Robert Singletary appeared in a Florida court Friday after fleeing the scene where three people were shot and rushed to the hospital. He turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon.

“Yesterday I came out the door. I was shouting and praising the Lord,” the grandmother of one of the victims said.

The smiles have returned to the quiet neighborhood after what has been a rough week.

“I had jumped for joy and was shouting that he had turned himself in,” Carolyn Hilderbrand said.

Hilderbrand’s family took the brunt of the suspected gunman’s rage, according to police.

Neighbors said Singletary was well-known for being abrasive towards children in the area, but what happened Tuesday was beyond belief.

“The kid walked through his yard and he said he was going to kill him,” Hilderbrand said.

A 6-year-old girl was shot in the face during the melee. Her father and a woman were also hit by bullets. Singletary also fired at a second man, but did not hit him.

The girl’s father, William White, is still in the hospital and according to family, will need to learn to walk all over again.

Until the suspect was in handcuffs, it meant several sleepless nights for the family.

“We were afraid he was going to come back and finish what he started,” Hilderbrand said.

White had another daughter outside when the shots were fired, and she too is happy to see Singletary locked up.

“I was so happy that he’s in jail and behind bars, that we don’t have to worry about him no more,” she said.

Singletary’s Friday court hearing was regarding his extradition as authorities make plans to transport him back to Gaston County, where he’s facing several charges, including four counts of attempted murder.

