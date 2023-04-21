PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: Student hit, killed by train in Kannapolis on way to class

Two students from A.L. Brown High School attempted to cross the tracks on Friday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A student was hit and killed by a train in Kannapolis on Friday morning, police said.

According to Kannapolis Police, the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. when two A.L. Brown High School students were crossing the tracks near 309 South Main Street while on their way to class.

One of the students was able to get off the tracks and was not hurt.

The other, identified as a 10th-grade boy, was hit by the Amtrak train and died at the scene.

Police said the students had been crossing at a non-designated crossing area at the time of the incident.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the student.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

