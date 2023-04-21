District Attorney says SBI investigation shows law enforcement acted properly in officer-involved deadly shooting in December

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook released the findings of the SBI investigation conducted into the officer-involved deadly shooting of a Rowan Co. man in December.

The incident happened in December, 2022. According to the fire department, firefighters were called to a fire on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell around 12:38 a.m. Law enforcement also responded.

As first responders approached the back of the home, officials said Ronald Wayne Green, 45, began shooting. Green was killed after exchanging gunfire with deputies.

Related: Investigation underway after deputies killed man shooting at first responders in burning Rowan Co. home

Green died from multiple gunshot wounds to the “neck, torso, upper limbs and lower limbs.” Toxicological testing found the presence of “cocaine and THC (marijuana).”

In the report, Cook said that “the evidence supports that the law enforcement officers acted lawfully and did not violate any criminal laws.”

Three emergency responders were injured at the time: one law enforcement officer had a gunshot wound to the face, a deputy had a gunshot wound to the hand, and a firefighter received gunshot wounds to the face and leg.

The investigation laid out the sequence of events. It found that once Green began shooting, an officer with the Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene.

Once law enforcement arrived, they began shouting “multiple verbal commands to Green to drop his firearm,” but he did not comply.

That’s when Green reportedly shot an officer in the face and abdomen and a deputy in the hand. The officer and deputy returned fire in the direction of Green.

Deputies then surrounded Green, who was underneath the back porch steps. Again, they gave multiple commands to Green to drop the firearm and to keep his hands visible. A deputy heard Green say, “I’ve got this gun,” and dropped his hands where they could not be seen. At that time, deputies fired multiple shots at Green, who was hit and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Related: Granite Quarry Police and Fire issue statement on house fire, officer-involved shooting

Following the exchange of gunfire, law enforcement collected a Model 88 12-gauge black shotgun. Two 12-gauge shotgun shells and one spent 12-gauge shotgun shell were found on the floor of the residence. The findings also say a Ruger 22LR Wrangler revolver which belonged to Mr. Green, contained six spent shell casings. Also found were two spent 12-gauge shotgun shells, and an empty Estate Super Sport Competition Target load box.

“Based upon the investigation, all of the credible, available and believable evidence supports the conclusion that Green was armed with a 12-gauge shotgun and a revolver,” the conclusion read. “Upon the arrival of emergency personnel as a result of a fire at his residence, Green discharged his firearm, striking a firefighter in the leg and face. Once law enforcement arrived, officers gave Green several commands; however, Green continued to discharge his firearm and shot an officer and a deputy. As deputies continued engaging Green in numerous commands, he dropped his hands, and officers discharged their firearms to stop the threat before another person was shot. “We have concluded that the evidence supports that the law enforcement officers acted lawfully and did not violate any criminal laws.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.