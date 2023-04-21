Decomposing, dead bat found in food donation bin at Charlotte high school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After switching to remote learning for two days due to the discovery of approximately 20 bats in a Charlotte high school students returned to class Friday --- but school officials soon made another discovery of a bat on school grounds --- this time, in a food collection bin.

Ardrey Kell High School notified students and families on Monday evening that the bats were discovered at the school. After removing the bats, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools issued another statement after the new discovery.

[Roughly 20 bats found inside Ardrey Kell High School in south Charlotte]

“Today, Friday, April 21, we found a dead bat in a Mr. AK bin used to collect non-perishable foods for donation. The bat was decomposing, and thus we believe it had been in the bin for quite some time and was overlooked in the cleanup of the building,” a message sent to parents from Principal Jamie Brooks

Bats can carry rabies and out of caution the bats collected from the school were tested.

“We understand that the continued presence of bats in the building is disturbing. However, our contracted bat eviction vendor, Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools risk management determined that the safety and well-being of our students, teachers and staff are not compromised, following the bat eviction and thorough clean-up of the school. Bats that were collected since the start of the small infestation were tested for rabies and found to be negative,” according to Brooks’s statement.

We acknowledge your concerns and will continue to keep you apprised of any issues in the building. If you have any questions, please direct them to the front desk at Ardrey Kell High School. Thank you for your continued support of Ardrey Kell High School. Have a good afternoon.

