Deadly crash closes part of I-485 in northeast Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least one person is dead after a serious crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in northeast Charlotte.

That crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on the I-485 inner loop just before the Mallard Creek Road exit.

As of 4:30 a.m., inbound I-485 is shut down while troopers investigate. Charlotte Fire is tweeting that there are already significant delays.

There were two cars involved in the collision and one of them did catch fire. According to Medic, one person was pronounced dead on the scene and another was taken to Atrium CMC Main with serious injuries.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has several troopers on the scene. WBTV has reached out to the NCSHP for more information on what led up to this crash.

