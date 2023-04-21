PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Croatan fire swells to 35,000 acres; smoke seen in Greenville, Kinston & Washington

The fire grew to 17,000 acres Friday afternoon.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fire burning in the Croatan National Forest has mushroomed to 35,000 acres and is just 10% contained according to the National Forestry Service.

Smoke from the fire southeast of New Bern is blanketing parts of Eastern Carolina.

Earlier this afternoon, the North Carolina Forest Service increased the size to 12,000 acres before again increasing it to 17,000 acres, while this morning the estimate was 7,000 acres.

The National Forest Service said the Catfish Lake Road and Great Lake Road areas were seeing the worst smoke. Additionally, the Black Lake OHV area is closed until further notice.

This photo was taken in New Bern around noon.
This photo was taken in New Bern around noon.(Viewer photo)

Lia Parker, a spokeswoman for the Forest Service, says the fire is now 10% contained, while fire personnel from the U.S. National Forest Service, North Carolina Forestry are battling the fire, along with aerial assistance.

“Fire personal here on scene will be here through the night,” said Parker. “We are 100% dedicated.”

People in New Bern said ashes from the fire were coming down almost like snow. Ash has also reported falling in areas of Pitt County this afternoon.

The smoke can be seen in Greenville, Kinston, and Washington. Meteorologists say winds, between 10 and 15 miles per hour, are blowing from the south.

Parker said that no buildings are currently threatened and no evacuations are planned at this time.

Smoke from a wildfire in the Croatan National Forest is blanketing the city of Washington.
Smoke from a wildfire in the Croatan National Forest is blanketing the city of Washington.(WITN)
This photo was taken from Havelock.
This photo was taken from Havelock.(Viewer photo)

