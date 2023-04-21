CMPD: 99% increase in car thefts in Charlotte in 1st quarter of 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – Amidst discussions of gun seizures and homicides in Charlotte, another thing that stuck out during Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s talk about crime in 2023 was car thefts.

According to the CMPD, there have been approximately 1,468 auto thefts from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2023. That’s a 99% increase from the 738 registered during the first quarter of 2022.

The largest contributor to the increase in overall crime incidents are car thefts (up 99%). The spike is linked to the Kia/Hyundai Challenge, social media TikTok trend that started around the summer of 2022. pic.twitter.com/SoarK9wW1Q — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 20, 2023

Police said the spike is linked to the Kia/Hyundai TikTok challenge that shows people how to easily steal certain models. A fix is now in place, but the damage is still being done.

CMPD officials said Kias and Hyundais account for more than half of all vehicle thefts in Charlotte, an increase of 1,800%.

According to the department’s first-quarter crime report, 95% of Kia and Hyundai thefts were committed by teenagers.

Kia’s and Hyundai’s account for more than half of all vehicle thefts in Charlotte – an increase of 1,800%. 95% of Kia & Hyundai thefts in Quarter 1 were committed by a juvenile. pic.twitter.com/tiLS9kaxkq — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 20, 2023

“One 15-year-old has been charged with seven auto thefts and has racked up 38 total arrests. A 16-year-old is linked to 35 auto thefts and has been arrested 58 times, and just recently was sent to juvenile detention. The cycle is happening time and time again,” CMPD Maj. Luke Sell said.

Sell said all those cases are a major strain on their resources, and of course on those victims who can’t get to work or get their kids to school.

These social media-inspired thefts have often ended in tragedy, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration blaming the stolen car trend for 14 reported crashes and eight deaths.

CMPD investigators blamed the social media challenge on a 2015 Kia Optima being stolen last month. Two days later, a 15-year-old crashed the car on South Tryon Street, dying at the scene.

Attorneys general in 17 states on Thursday urged the federal government to recall millions of Kia and Hyundai cars because they are too easy to steal, a response to a sharp increase in thefts fueled by the viral social media challenge.

The CMPD has been giving away steering wheel locks for free to help stop these Hyundai and Kia thefts.

The next giveaway is happening next Saturday, April 29, from 12 until 2 p.m., at the DMV License Plate Agency off of Wilkinson Boulevard, near Ashley Road, in west Charlotte.

The last time the department hosted one of these events, the locks were gone within 15 minutes.

