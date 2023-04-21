PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte postal worker arrested after opening packages, in possession of stolen gun

Officials said Demarkis Deon Houston opened a package containing a gun last September.
Demarkis Deon Houston
Demarkis Deon Houston(MCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte postal worker was arrested Thursday after he allegedly opened multiple packages he was delivering last summer, and later was found in possession of a stolen gun.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of N.C., 30-year-old Demarkis Deon Houston opened a package meant to be delivered, and which contained a 9mm firearm, on Sept. 19, 2022.

Weeks earlier, on Aug. 31, 2022, he also opened and destroyed other pieces of mail he was carrying.

An indictment also alleges that on Oct. 10, 2022, Houston was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm.

The charge of destruction of mail and theft of mail by a postal employee comes with a maximum sentence of five years in prison, while being in possession of a stolen firearm carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

The U.S. Postal Service investigated the allegations.

He was released on bond following an initial appearance in court.

Related: 2 indicted after thousands of pieces of mail stolen from NC, SC neighborhoods

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV
‘It was just crazy’: 6-year-old among three shot during Gaston County shooting spree
Carowinds is planning a series of events to celebrate its 50th season.
Carowinds implements new chaperone policy for 15 years old and under
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
TikTok challenge that claimed teen’s life should be talked about, Charlotte mother says
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Robert Louis Singletary
Man accused of shooting 3 in Gaston County turns himself in to Florida authorities

Latest News

A 10th-grade boy from A.L. Brown High School was hit and killed by a train on Friday morning.
Police: Student hit, killed by train in Kannapolis on way to class
Dead, decomposing bat found in food bin at Charlotte high school
Dominique Gantt
Police searching for man accused of shooting 2 people in west Charlotte
An American Airlines flight had to return to the gate after mechanical problems
Video shows plane on fire, returning to gate at Charlotte airport