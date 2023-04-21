Charlotte postal worker arrested after opening packages, in possession of stolen gun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte postal worker was arrested Thursday after he allegedly opened multiple packages he was delivering last summer, and later was found in possession of a stolen gun.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of N.C., 30-year-old Demarkis Deon Houston opened a package meant to be delivered, and which contained a 9mm firearm, on Sept. 19, 2022.

Weeks earlier, on Aug. 31, 2022, he also opened and destroyed other pieces of mail he was carrying.

An indictment also alleges that on Oct. 10, 2022, Houston was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm.

The charge of destruction of mail and theft of mail by a postal employee comes with a maximum sentence of five years in prison, while being in possession of a stolen firearm carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

The U.S. Postal Service investigated the allegations.

He was released on bond following an initial appearance in court.

