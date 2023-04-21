Changes are on the way for the weekend with rain and cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another dry and warm afternoon with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon/evening. Overnight, temperatures will fall to near 60° as our next rain system moves in.

• Today: Increasing clouds, dry & warm

• First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Scattered showers/t-storms

• Sunday: Sunny & mild

Rain and a few t-storms will move in just before daybreak on Saturday morning with heavy rain and gusty winds at times. Scattered showers and t-storms will continue through the early afternoon. It will be drier for the second half of the day with high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Sunshine returns Sunday with high temperatures cooler near 70°. It will stay mild and dry through early next week.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

