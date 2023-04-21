PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Changes are on the way for the weekend with rain and cooler temperatures

Another dry and warm afternoon with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon/evening.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another dry and warm afternoon with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon/evening. Overnight, temperatures will fall to near 60° as our next rain system moves in.

•     Today: Increasing clouds, dry & warm

•     First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Scattered showers/t-storms

•     Sunday: Sunny & mild

Rain and a few t-storms will move in just before daybreak on Saturday morning with heavy rain and gusty winds at times. Scattered showers and t-storms will continue through the early afternoon. It will be drier for the second half of the day with high temperatures in the middle 70s.

.
.(WBTV)

Sunshine returns Sunday with high temperatures cooler near 70°. It will stay mild and dry through early next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

.
.(WBTV)

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV
‘It was just crazy’: 6-year-old among three shot during Gaston County shooting spree
Carowinds is planning a series of events to celebrate its 50th season.
Carowinds implements new chaperone policy for 15 years old and under
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
TikTok challenge that claimed teen’s life should be talked about, Charlotte mother says
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Robert Louis Singletary
Man accused of shooting 3 in Gaston County turns himself in to Florida authorities

Latest News

Changes are on the way for the weekend with rain and cooler temperatures
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for early morning and afternoon showers.
One more sunny, dry day before rain returns Saturday
One more sunny, dry day before rain returns Saturday
futurecast
Temperatures stay warm Friday before First Alert Weather Day issued for rain, storms