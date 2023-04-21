PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: American Airlines flight returns to gate after fire at CLT

The airline said the plane returned to the gate without assistance.
WARNING: Video contains explicit language, viewer discretion is advised
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: Video contains explicit language, viewer discretion is advised

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An American Airlines flight leaving out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) on Thursday had to return to the gate before takeoff due to what the airline called “mechanical difficulties.”

A video from a passenger on the plane made it to TikTok that shows flames from under the airplane’s wing as it taxied on the tarmac.

The airline said the plane returned to the gate without assistance.

“American Airlines flight 2288, with service from Charlotte (CLT) to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), returned to the gate before takeoff after reporting a mechanical issue. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate under its own power and was taken out of service for maintenance. We never want to disrupt our customer’s travel plans and apologize for the trouble this may have caused,” according to a statement from the airline.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV
‘It was just crazy’: 6-year-old among three shot during Gaston County shooting spree
Carowinds is planning a series of events to celebrate its 50th season.
Carowinds implements new chaperone policy for 15 years old and under
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
TikTok challenge that claimed teen’s life should be talked about, Charlotte mother says
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Robert Louis Singletary
Man accused of shooting 3 in Gaston County turns himself in to Florida authorities

Latest News

American Airlines Plane Fire
Students who attended were Berta Vidal Carnero, Finn Boettcher, Kyle Holmes, Zac Smith, Maria...
Catawba College Psychology faculty and students attend annual meeting
Luther Alan Stanley, 45, of Advance, faces a long list of charges.
Oh brother! Police say man used his brother’s name to conceal fact that he had outstanding warrants
Accessory Dwelling Unit
Affordable housing in your backyard, ‘in-law suites’ could become more common in NC