1 killed, 1 injured in 2-car crash on I-485 in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least one person is dead after a serious crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in northeast Charlotte.

That crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on the I-485 inner loop just before the Mallard Creek Road exit.

As of 5:10 a.m., inbound I-485 had reopened to traffic after being closed for several hours. Charlotte Fire tweeted that there were significant delays.

There were two cars involved in the collision and one of them did catch fire. According to Medic, one person was pronounced dead on the scene and another was taken to Atrium CMC Main with serious injuries.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has several troopers on the scene. WBTV has reached out to the NCSHP for more information on what led up to this crash.

