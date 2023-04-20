PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
'We'll get through this': Hundreds gather at Myers Park to mourn student's death

Hundreds gathered on the campus of Myers Park to hold a memorial service for senior Barron Harris, who died unexpectedly Sunday morning.(WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday night, the Myers Park community was reminded that it’s okay to not be okay.

Hundreds of students and faculty gathered on campus to hold a memorial for Barron Harris, a senior who died suddenly and unexpectedly Sunday morning.

“A kid that you loved to be around, a kid that had such a bright future ahead of him,” is how head football coach and Dean of Students Chris James described Harris.

Wednesday night’s memorial served more as an opportunity for Harris’ friends and family to gather for the first time since his death and grapple with the shock of his sudden passing.

“Even if it’s letting some tears out, and getting some hugs, I think it was very, very beneficial for all of us to kind of go through this process together,” James said.

Those who spoke and shared memories of Harris remembered him for his infectious energy that followed him everywhere.

“He changed the energy in the room,” community basketball coach Jordan Dreiling said. “Even if it was already good, it got better.”

As the Myers Park community is still reeling from this tragedy, the memorial service provided a necessary reminder that there’s strength in numbers as they push forward together.

“It’ll take time, but we’ll get through this,” James said.

