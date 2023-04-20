Warm, dry through end of the week before rain returns Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – High pressure centered right over the Carolinas will dominate our weather pattern for two more days. As such, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around again today with afternoon readings in the middle 80s.

Rest of week : Unseasonably warm 80s

Saturday : First Alert Weather Day, 70s

Sunday: Sunshine back, a little cooler

FIRST ALERT: Mostly sunny & very warm again around the #CLT area today with readings topping out i the middle 80s for most neighborhoods east of the mountains. No rain today! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/344UHeNYwX — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 20, 2023

Clear and seasonably mild tonight with lows in the middle 50s.

Friday will bring more sunshine with a breezy and unseasonably warm afternoon and very little chance of any rain. High will hold the middle 80s Friday.

Unfortunately, our next chance for rain looks to come Saturday, a First Alert Weather Day. The day does not look like a washout, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast as a cool front approaches from the west. The best chance for rain across the Piedmont will probably come during the morning and midday hours with clearing skies for the afternoon. Seasonal highs in the middle 70s are expected Saturday.

We'll stay very warm & dry thru Friday before our next cold front arrives on Saturday, a First Alert Weather Day. Showers & storms Saturday look to come mainly during the morning & midday hours. Dry, sunny on Sunday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/7NJeoKOg0J — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 20, 2023

Sunday and Monday will bring more sunshine with cooler highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

