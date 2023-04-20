PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Warm, dry through end of the week before rain returns Saturday

Clear and seasonably mild tonight with lows in the middle 50s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – High pressure centered right over the Carolinas will dominate our weather pattern for two more days. As such, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around again today with afternoon readings in the middle 80s.

  • Rest of week: Unseasonably warm 80s
  • Saturday: First Alert Weather Day, 70s
  • Sunday: Sunshine back, a little cooler

Friday will bring more sunshine with a breezy and unseasonably warm afternoon and very little chance of any rain. High will hold the middle 80s Friday.

Unfortunately, our next chance for rain looks to come Saturday, a First Alert Weather Day. The day does not look like a washout, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast as a cool front approaches from the west. The best chance for rain across the Piedmont will probably come during the morning and midday hours with clearing skies for the afternoon. Seasonal highs in the middle 70s are expected Saturday.

Sunday and Monday will bring more sunshine with cooler highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

