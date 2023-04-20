PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The warm days continue with the dry period ending Saturday – next First Alert Weather Day.

Sunny and very warm for today with high temperatures in the middle 80s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 50s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunny and very warm for today with high temperatures in the middle 80s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 50s.

  • Today: Very warm & dry
  • Through Friday: Sunny & very warm
  • First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Scattered showers/t-storms

Friday will bring more sunshine and heat with high temperatures once again in the middle 80s.

Rain and a few t-storms will move in just before daybreak on Saturday morning with heavy rain and gusty winds at times. Scattered showers and t-storms will continue through the early afternoon. It will be drier for the second half of the day with high temperatures in the middle 70s.

(WBTV)

Sunshine returns Sunday with high temperatures cooler near 70°. It will stay mild and dry through early next week.

(WBTV)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

