Temperatures stay warm Friday before First Alert Weather Day issued for rain, storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have one more warm, dry day to enjoy before the chances for showers and thunderstorms return this weekend. After this system moves through, get ready for a major cool down.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler.

A cold front currently sweeping through the middle of the country, will begin to impact the Carolinas on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms. Until then, we will wrap up this Thursday with plenty sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. Tonight, will be mostly clear with lows in the 50s.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Friday looks to be another unseasonably warm day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

On Saturday, showers and thunderstorms will begin moving in from west to east, first impacting the mountains and the foothills then spreading farther east into Charlotte.

Despite the showers and storms, temperatures will still warm into the mid 70s on Saturday afternoon.

High pressure will build across the area on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny and cooler conditions with highs ranging from the lower 50s in the mountains to lower 70s across the piedmont.

On Monday, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There will be a slight chance for some isolated showers on Tuesday otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

Cooler temperatures will remain in the forecast for Wednesday and next Thursday along with the chances for widespread rainfall; expect highs in the 60s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

