PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Teacher and student charged in fight at N.C. high school

Police have charged both a student and a teacher for a fight at Rocky Mount High School. (WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Police charged both a student and a teacher for a fight at Rocky Mount High School in North Carolina.

The first happened Monday in a classroom, and video of it was posted to social media.

Xaviera Steele, a substitute teacher, was charged with simple assault. The student was charged with simple assault through a juvenile petition.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The video appeared to show the student confronting the teacher with the two ending up in a fight on the floor of the classroom. Steele was allegedly on top of the student in the video.

The teacher was released on a written promise to appear in court.

“Mrs. Steele is an employee of Kelly Services, which is a contracted vendor that provides substitutes for Nash County Public Schools,” the school system said in a statement. “Her eligibility to continue employment will be determined by the outcome of the pending investigation.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
TikTok challenge that claimed teen’s life should be talked about, Charlotte mother says
Approximately 37 stores paid fines for price scanning errors in 22 North Carolina counties.
Multiple Charlotte area stores pay $50K+ in fines for overcharging people
Robert Louis Singletary is considered armed and dangerous.
Manhunt underway after man, child injured in Gaston County shooting
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday
Rowan County police chase caught on camera
Man faces multiple charges after chase in Rowan County

Latest News

Onlookers watch as SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, stands...
LIVE: SpaceX takes second shot at launching biggest rocket
FILE - Moon Bin, a member of K-Pop group ASTRO, poses for photos on the red carpet for the 2021...
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home
A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a...
Suspect in deadly Maine shootings to appear in court
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on...
Biden delivers remarks at leaders’ forum on climate