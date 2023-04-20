PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Special Olympics underway in Cabarrus County with record number of participants

More than 900 athletes are taking part in the Special Olympics this year.
More than 900 athletes are taking part in the Special Olympics this year.(Michael Martin | Cabarrus County Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With a record number of participants this year, the Special Olympics Spring Games are underway in Cabarrus County.

The games began on Wednesday and are continuing through Thursday at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center.

More than 900 individuals with intellectual disabilities from Cabarrus county are “Going for the Gold” as they compete in track and field events.  This will be the largest number of participants since the conception of the event in 1972.

Opening ceremonies began each day at 10:00 am, featuring the parade of athletes, athlete oath, lighting of the torch and a performance by the Aurora Color Guard, a special needs performance group.

On Wednesday the games featured adults, middle school students & high school students, on Thursday the elementary school students are on the field.

The community is invited to come out and cheer on the athletes (no entry fee).  For additional information, contact local coordinator, Emily Riley, at cabarrus@sonc.net

The Special Olympics are happening until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

