Police to give update on Charlotte crime numbers for 1st quarter of 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police will give an update Thursday on how they’re trying to keep crime under control in the Queen City.

According to WBTV’s tracker, there have been 28 homicides in the city so far in 2023. That’s five more than where the city was this time last year.

The most recent homicide was Monday night in northwest Charlotte, where Lemuel Carr Jr. was killed, and another person shot during a party.

This is the first quarterly update from the CMPD this year. During the end-of-year report for 2022, homicides were up 10%. The two major reasons given were irresponsible gun storage and conflicts escalating into violence.

The department pointed to some successes in 2022, like increased arrests and getting more guns off the streets.

CMPD officials will give their first-quarter crime update for 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

That CMPD crime report is coming out just a day after North Carolina lawmakers took a step toward having a more consistent bond system when it comes to criminals.

The Pretrial Integrity Act was filed this week. Among other things, it would give judges more power to determine release conditions instead of magistrates.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said he is in favor of it passing because it would make it harder for repeat offenders to get out on bond and that it gives more teeth to the judicial process.

Yesterday, House Bill 813 titled “The Pretrial Integrity Act” was filed in the @NCLeg and is moving forward in the process to potentially become law. Among other things, this bill will take away the responsibility of magistrates to set bail for certain violent offenses. — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) April 19, 2023

This bill has only just been filed and has not yet passed in the N.C. State House.

